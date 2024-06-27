India Advocates Gender Equality and Local Governance Empowerment at CLGF Annual Board Meeting

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, represented India at the CLGF Annual Board Meeting held in Colombo, Sri Lanka from June 25 to 27, 2024. The conference focused on enhancing regional cooperation and setting priorities for Commonwealth Asia, with a particular emphasis on empowering women in local government.

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Shri Dinesh Gunawardena inaugurated the Commonwealth Women in Local Government Network South Asia Regional Meeting on "Reinforcing Social Resilience through Women's Political Representation" during the event.

Addressing the conference, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar proposed India's hosting of the next CLGF meeting, aiming to strengthen democratic local governance and foster the exchange of best practices among Commonwealth countries.

He underscored the critical role of India's Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), which cover 60% of the population and significantly contribute to GDP. Dr. Kumar highlighted that 46% of local body positions in India are held by women, surpassing the global average of 36%. He emphasized the importance of women's representation in decision-making processes for achieving the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Dr. Kumar outlined India's initiatives for women's empowerment, including schemes for education, health, economic empowerment, digital literacy, leadership skills, and security. He noted that 90% of Gram Panchayats have adopted e-Governance, facilitating online development plans and financial transactions.

Moreover, he discussed India's efforts in providing international exposure to Elected Women Representatives (EWRs) and adopting the Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) approach. Notable events included participation in UN forums focused on women in local governance.

During the CLGF meeting, Dr. Kumar engaged with global counterparts on strategies for enhancing local governance and community resilience. The forum included diverse participants such as local government officials, elected leaders, academics, and development partners.

Four women Sarpanch from Maharashtra and Gujarat participated in the conference, presenting case studies and best practices from their respective Gram Panchayats. The forum also conducted training sessions on digital and social media for delegates, enhancing their capacity in local self-government.

The CLGF Annual Board Meeting reaffirmed India's commitment to promoting gender equality and strengthening rural communities through effective local governance and women's empowerment initiatives.