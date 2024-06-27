Comprehensive Overhaul: New Criminal Laws to Replace Century-Old Codes

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal confirmed on Thursday that extensive discussions were conducted before the enactment of three new criminal laws. These deliberations included inputs from a parliamentary standing committee, addressing opposition demands to delay the laws' implementation beyond July 1.

The newly enacted laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Act—are set to reform the criminal justice system in India, replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act. These laws will take effect from July 1.

Responding to questions on requests to postpone the laws' implementation, Meghwal highlighted extensive consultations, including recommendations from the Law Commission and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs. Beginning in 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs consulted high court judges, state governments, and various legal entities. The Home Minister, Amit Shah, also facilitated numerous meetings to gather wide-ranging feedback.

The Parliament approved the three laws on December 21 of the previous year, with President Droupadi Murmu giving her assent shortly after. The Union Home Ministry's notifications have confirmed the new laws' enforcement starting July 1.

