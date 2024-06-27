IYC Protests Over NEET UG Exam Rigging and Agniveer Scheme

In New Delhi, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday, expressing concerns over the alleged rigging of the NEET UG exam and the Agniveer Scheme. The protest saw significant tension as IYC members, led by national president Srinivas BV, accused the government of widespread fraud. Protesters claimed police resorted to lathicharge, a claim refuted by a senior police officer who stated that only 'mild force' was used to manage the crowd attempting to break barricades.

As the protest escalated, demonstrators gathered with placards and slogans, decrying the alleged exam scam, which they said affected 24 lakh students. 'Shame on BJP government,' Srinivas BV exclaimed, alleging that repeated paper leaks in states including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat pointed to systemic corruption. He demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The IYC further alleged the Agniveer scheme was an affront to the nation's military aspirants. Srinivas vowed to continue the fight for justice from the streets to the Parliament. The protest included symbolic acts such as bringing donkeys to signify alleged incompetency among officials. Over 40 protesters were detained, and the demonstration highlighted the growing discontent among the youth.

