Tragic Selfie Mishap in Pithoragarh: Woman Falls to Death
Sonal Payal (37) from Roorkee died after falling into a 100-metre-deep gorge while taking a selfie on a hill in Pithoragarh. Her husband, who accompanied her, got lost attempting to find her. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel retrieved her body after several hours of search.
- Country:
- India
A 37-year-old woman, Sonal Payal, tragically lost her life while taking a selfie on a hill in Pithoragarh district on Thursday.
Payal, a resident of Roorkee and chief pharmacist at a nearby hospital, fell into a 100-metre-deep gorge after losing her balance, according to police reports.
Her distraught husband, who tried to locate her, became lost in dense vegetation. After hours of strenuous efforts, State Disaster Response Force personnel managed to retrieve her body and rescue her husband, said Mahipal Singh, SDRF Assistant sub inspector who led the operation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Massive Rescue Operation in Maharashtra for Trapped Excavator Operator
Rescue Operation Frees 58 Children from M.P. Distillery
Swift Rescue Operations in Sikkim Amidst Landslides
"Rescue operation completed": Ashwini Vaishnaw visits Kanchenjunga Express train accident site
Successful Rescue Operation in North Sikkim: Evacuation of 1,447 Tourists Completed