Tragic Selfie Mishap in Pithoragarh: Woman Falls to Death

A 37-year-old woman, Sonal Payal, tragically lost her life while taking a selfie on a hill in Pithoragarh district on Thursday.

Payal, a resident of Roorkee and chief pharmacist at a nearby hospital, fell into a 100-metre-deep gorge after losing her balance, according to police reports.

Her distraught husband, who tried to locate her, became lost in dense vegetation. After hours of strenuous efforts, State Disaster Response Force personnel managed to retrieve her body and rescue her husband, said Mahipal Singh, SDRF Assistant sub inspector who led the operation.

