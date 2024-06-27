Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Orders Probe into Farmer's Fraud Complaint

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has commanded an inquiry into a complaint by farmer Om Prakash, who claims fraudulent withdrawals were made from his bank account. Authorities are to probe the incident, which was raised during the state's 'Jandarshan' programme that received over 1,500 applications on various issues.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has directed authorities to investigate a farmer's complaint made during the state government's 'Jandarshan' programme. The farmer, identified as Om Prakash from Navagarh in Bilaspur, alleged that Rs 27,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from his cooperative bank account by Ramesh Sahu, a computer operator, on three occasions.

Prakash further claimed that a 'Kisan Credit Card' was wrongfully issued in his name and accused Sahu of obtaining his passbook by deceiving his minor daughter. In response, Sai instructed the Bilaspur collector to thoroughly probe the matter and ensure that the guilty party is brought to justice.

The 'Jandarshan' programme saw over 1,500 applications from citizens addressing issues related to revenue, urban local bodies, health, education, construction, and discretionary grants. All applications were duly registered, and tokens were provided to the applicants, officials confirmed.

