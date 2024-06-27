Left Menu

Haryana CM Vows Action Amid Opposition Criticism on Law and Order

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini promises strict actions against criminals amid the opposition's criticism over the state's law and order situation. Various opposition parties have accused the BJP government of failing to maintain order. Saini assures that the BJP government will handle the situation without compromise.

In a decisive response to mounting opposition criticism, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini pledged to take stringent measures against criminal activities. Addressing concerns raised by parties like Congress and AAP regarding the state's deteriorating law-and-order situation, Saini emphasized that there would be no compromise on public safety.

Saini's assurances come amid a backdrop of recent violent incidents, including a newly married couple being shot dead and a teenager being taken into custody for killing his sister. These occurrences have intensified the opposition's demand for a full-time home minister, accusing Saini's administration of neglect.

Meanwhile, Saini dismissed claims by JJP leader Dushyant Chautala that their Lok Sabha success was solely due to the BJP alliance. Saini reaffirmed that the BJP is committed to retaining power in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, projecting confidence in a strong mandate.

