Punjab Recovers Rs 44.34 Crore from Ineligible Pension Scheme Beneficiaries

A recovery of Rs 44.34 crore has been made from over one lakh ineligible beneficiaries of the state pension scheme, Punjab Minister Baljit Kaur announced on Thursday.

Kaur, the minister of social security, women and child development, stated that a departmental survey had revealed discrepancies in the state's pension scheme.

The report identified that out of 33,48,989 pensioners, 1,07,571 were ineligible during the 2023-24 period.

The recovered amount includes Rs 41.22 crore from these ineligible beneficiaries.

Additionally, Rs 3.12 crore was recovered from 3,797 ineligible beneficiaries in April alone.

The department provides a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 to elderly persons, widows, dependent children, and 'divyang'.

