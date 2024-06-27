Jyotiraditya Scindia's Ambitious 100-Day Plan to Transform Postal Services

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia convened a critical meeting on Thursday with officials from the Department of Posts to outline an ambitious 100-day plan. The focus includes expanding the Dakghar Niryat Kendra network and setting up rural community hubs.

'Had a productive meeting on the '100 Days Plan' with my team at @IndiaPostOffice, focusing on expanding our Dakghar Niryat Kendra network, establishing Rural Community Hubs, and enhancing our digital network to ensure last-mile delivery services,' Scindia conveyed on X, a social media platform.

Prior to the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed all ministries to draft a 100-day plan for future project implementations.

'With the vision of #DakSewaJanSewa, we strive to make India's postal services globally competitive and #Atmanirbhar,' added Scindia.

