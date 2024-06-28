Left Menu

Bank of Mexico Maintains 11% Benchmark Interest Rate Amid Market Volatility

The Bank of Mexico decided to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 11.00% despite recent market volatility. The decision, made by the bank's five-member governing board, was not unanimous but was anticipated by most analysts following the post-election market fluctuations this month.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 00:33 IST
The Bank of Mexico held its benchmark interest rate at 11.00% on Thursday.

The decision by the bank's five-member governing board was not unanimous. The decision was expected by a majority of analysts polled by Reuters, after post-election market volatility this month.

