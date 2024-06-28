Left Menu

U.S. Reviews Bomb Shipment to Israel Amid Rafah Operation Concerns

The United States is reconsidering a shipment of 500-pound bombs to Israel, which was paused in May due to concerns about civilian casualties in Rafah. The issue was discussed during Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's visit to Washington. The pause on the shipment remains while the review is ongoing.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 02:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 02:53 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The United States is discussing with Israel the release of a shipment of 500-pound bombs that was suspended in May over worries about the military operation in Rafah, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

The matter was discussed this week during a visit to Washington by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the official said. Axios, citing a U.S. and an Israeli official, earlier said the United States was preparing to deliver the bombs.

Top aides to President Joe Biden told Gallant that Washington was maintaining a pause on a shipment of heavy bombs for Israel while the issue is under review, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday. Biden paused the single shipment in May over concerns they could cause more Palestinian civilian deaths in Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

