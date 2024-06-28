Drone Attack Ignites Fire at Russian Fuel Depot
A fire erupted at a fuel depot in Tambov region, central Russia, on Friday due to a drone attack. Regional Governor Maksim Yegorov reported the incident via Telegram, noting that no injuries occurred. Firefighters are currently at the scene managing the situation.
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 08:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 08:31 IST
A fire broke out at a fuel depot in the Tambov region in central Russia on Friday morning because of a drone attack, regional Governor Maksim Yegorov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
No one was hurt in the incident, he said, and firefighters were working at the site.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- drones
- attack
- fuel depot
- Russia
- Tambov
- Governor
- Maksim Yegorov
- firefighters
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia Simulates Tactical Nuclear Missile Launch in Military Drills
EU Ministers Urge Restriction on Russian Diplomat Movement
Unified Efforts to Unlock Russian Assets: A G7 Breakthrough
Russia Prepares for Tactical Nuclear Defense with Electronic Missile Drills
Ukraine Lauds New U.S. Sanctions on Russia's Defense Industry