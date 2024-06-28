Left Menu

Drone Attack Ignites Fire at Russian Fuel Depot

A fire erupted at a fuel depot in Tambov region, central Russia, on Friday due to a drone attack. Regional Governor Maksim Yegorov reported the incident via Telegram, noting that no injuries occurred. Firefighters are currently at the scene managing the situation.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 08:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 08:31 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

A fire broke out at a fuel depot in the Tambov region in central Russia on Friday morning because of a drone attack, regional Governor Maksim Yegorov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

No one was hurt in the incident, he said, and firefighters were working at the site.

