Taiwan Issues Travel Warning Amid Growing China Threats

Taiwan advised its citizens to avoid traveling to China, Hong Kong, and Macao amid rising threats from Beijing to execute supporters of Taiwan's independence. The advisory comes after the election of pro-independence president Lai Ching-te and follows China's refusal to engage with Taiwan's government since 2016.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 28-06-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 09:32 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan has issued a stern travel advisory, urging its citizens to avoid trips to China, Hong Kong, and Macao amid heightened threats from Beijing. These threats include the potential execution of those supporting Taiwan's push for independence.

The advisory, announced by Mainland Affairs Council spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh at a press conference, follows the election of Lai Ching-te of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as president. China's hostile stance has been evident since the 2016 election of former president Tsai Ing-wen of the DPP, who rejected Beijing's demand for Taiwan to recognize itself as part of China.

Liang warned citizens of the genuine risks involved in such travels, advising them to avoid expressing political opinions or carrying materials that could be weaponized by the Chinese Communist Party. Despite hundreds of thousands of Taiwanese traveling to China annually for various reasons, the government emphasizes caution amid China's increasing military activities and economic pressure tactics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

