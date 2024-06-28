Taiwan Issues Travel Warning Amid Growing China Threats

Taiwan has issued a stern travel advisory, urging its citizens to avoid trips to China, Hong Kong, and Macao amid heightened threats from Beijing. These threats include the potential execution of those supporting Taiwan's push for independence.

The advisory, announced by Mainland Affairs Council spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh at a press conference, follows the election of Lai Ching-te of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as president. China's hostile stance has been evident since the 2016 election of former president Tsai Ing-wen of the DPP, who rejected Beijing's demand for Taiwan to recognize itself as part of China.

Liang warned citizens of the genuine risks involved in such travels, advising them to avoid expressing political opinions or carrying materials that could be weaponized by the Chinese Communist Party. Despite hundreds of thousands of Taiwanese traveling to China annually for various reasons, the government emphasizes caution amid China's increasing military activities and economic pressure tactics.

