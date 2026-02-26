Left Menu

India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies

The National Critical and Strategic Minerals Committee, under NITI Aayog, urged a synchronized effort to boost India's independence in critical minerals. Key discussions during the recent meeting highlighted exploration, technology needs, and strategic partnerships, aiming to reduce import dependence and meet growing demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:45 IST
India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Critical and Strategic Minerals Committee, overseen by NITI Aayog, has made a strong appeal for both public and private sector mining companies to work together in enhancing India's self-sufficiency in critical minerals. During its second gathering at Singareni Bhavan, chaired by D K Singh, the committee underscored the need to accelerate exploration efforts, advance research and development, and establish strategic partnerships to unlock the country's mineral resources potential. A press release conveyed these developments.

Attendees at the meeting deliberated over the present demand-supply situation of critical minerals, identifying opportunities for exploration across various states, necessary technological advancements, supportive policy frameworks, and the responsibilities of government entities alongside mining organizations. Committee members acknowledged the significance of minerals like lithium, rare earth elements, cobalt, and nickel, instrumental for industries such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, electronics, defense, and advanced manufacturing.

The committee highlighted India's notable reserves yet lamented the lack of extensive exploration and mining, resulting in dependency on imports. They projected a steep rise in demand in the coming years, advocating for a unified national strategy involving both public and private mining enterprises. SCCL Chairman Buddhaprakash Jyoti noted the extraction of rare earth elements from coal mine byproducts, emphasizing ongoing efforts to leverage these opportunities. The next committee meeting is scheduled for the following month at NLC India Limited, as disclosed by Deputy Advisor R Saravanabhavan, NITI Aayog.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Student Detention at Columbia: ICE Agents Accused of Deceptive Tactics

Controversial Student Detention at Columbia: ICE Agents Accused of Deceptive...

 Global
2
Venezuela's Gasoline Crisis: Stations on the Brink

Venezuela's Gasoline Crisis: Stations on the Brink

 Global
3
U.S.-Africa Health Deals: Controversies and Concerns

U.S.-Africa Health Deals: Controversies and Concerns

 Global
4
Strategic Maneuvering: Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections Heat Up

Strategic Maneuvering: Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections Heat Up

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026