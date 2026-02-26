India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies

The National Critical and Strategic Minerals Committee, overseen by NITI Aayog, has made a strong appeal for both public and private sector mining companies to work together in enhancing India's self-sufficiency in critical minerals. During its second gathering at Singareni Bhavan, chaired by D K Singh, the committee underscored the need to accelerate exploration efforts, advance research and development, and establish strategic partnerships to unlock the country's mineral resources potential. A press release conveyed these developments.

Attendees at the meeting deliberated over the present demand-supply situation of critical minerals, identifying opportunities for exploration across various states, necessary technological advancements, supportive policy frameworks, and the responsibilities of government entities alongside mining organizations. Committee members acknowledged the significance of minerals like lithium, rare earth elements, cobalt, and nickel, instrumental for industries such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, electronics, defense, and advanced manufacturing.

The committee highlighted India's notable reserves yet lamented the lack of extensive exploration and mining, resulting in dependency on imports. They projected a steep rise in demand in the coming years, advocating for a unified national strategy involving both public and private mining enterprises. SCCL Chairman Buddhaprakash Jyoti noted the extraction of rare earth elements from coal mine byproducts, emphasizing ongoing efforts to leverage these opportunities. The next committee meeting is scheduled for the following month at NLC India Limited, as disclosed by Deputy Advisor R Saravanabhavan, NITI Aayog.