Japan-Philippines Troop Pact: Ministerial Ratification Hopes

Japanese lawmaker and former defence minister Itsunori Onodera expressed optimism that a troop pact between Japan and the Philippines will be ratified during a ministerial meeting in Manila in July. Addressing a press conference, Onodera highlighted the South China Sea challenges as a global concern.

  • Country:
  • Philippines

A Japanese lawmaker and former defence minister said on Friday he is hopeful that a reciprocal troop pact between Japan and the Philippines will be ratified during a ministerial meeting in Manila in July.

Japanese Diet lawmaker Itsunori Onodera also told a press conference in Manila that challenges in the South China Sea are legitimate concerns of the international community, Japanese Diet lawmaker Itsunori Onodera told a press conference.

