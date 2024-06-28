Japan-Philippines Troop Pact: Ministerial Ratification Hopes
Japanese lawmaker and former defence minister Itsunori Onodera expressed optimism that a troop pact between Japan and the Philippines will be ratified during a ministerial meeting in Manila in July. Addressing a press conference, Onodera highlighted the South China Sea challenges as a global concern.
A Japanese lawmaker and former defence minister said on Friday he is hopeful that a reciprocal troop pact between Japan and the Philippines will be ratified during a ministerial meeting in Manila in July.
Japanese Diet lawmaker Itsunori Onodera also told a press conference in Manila that challenges in the South China Sea are legitimate concerns of the international community, Japanese Diet lawmaker Itsunori Onodera told a press conference.
