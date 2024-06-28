Left Menu

Mass Cyber Crime Bust: 103 Arrested in Bali Raid

Indonesian authorities have apprehended 103 individuals holding Taiwan passports, suspected of running a cybercrime operation from a villa in Bali. Laptops and routers were seized during the June 26 raid. These foreign nationals are expected to be deported for conducting suspicious activities and visa misuse.

Reuters | Denpasar | Updated: 28-06-2024 11:28 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian immigration authorities arrested 103 Taiwan passport holders, an official said on Friday, suspecting them of running a cyber crime operation out of the island of Bali. The raid on June 26 was the biggest arrest this year, the Immigration agency said.

Bali immigration director Saffar Muhammad Godam told reporters authorities would soon deport the Taiwan passport holders after arresting them in a sting operation at a villa in Bali's Tabanan district. "The 103 foreign nationals stayed at the villa and conducted suspicious activities, which we suspect are activities related to cyber crime activities," he said, presenting laptops and routers at the press conference.

Those arrested were also suspected of misusing their visas, he added. Reuters could not immediately contact legal representatives of the Taiwan passport holders.

Godam said the scam was targeting people from overseas and not Indonesians.

