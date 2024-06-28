Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims 21-Year-Old in Dakshina Kannada

A 21-year-old woman named Pratiksha Shetty was allegedly electrocuted in Belthangady taluka, Dakshina Kannada district. The incident occurred in Shibaje village when she stepped out to collect a parcel. Her father sustained injuries while trying to save her. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-06-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 12:07 IST
Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims 21-Year-Old in Dakshina Kannada
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old woman, identified as Pratiksha Shetty, was reportedly electrocuted in a village in Dakshina Kannada district, police revealed on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Shibaje village, falling under the Dharmasthala police limits. Pratiksha Shetty had left her house to collect a parcel when the unfortunate mishap happened.

Her father, who was present, attempted to rescue her but sustained injuries. The body was handed over to the family post-mortem. This incident follows another electrocution earlier in the week, which claimed the lives of two autorickshaw drivers in Mangaluru city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
3
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
4
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Powering Sierra Leone: A New Dawn for Energy Access

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024