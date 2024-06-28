Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims 21-Year-Old in Dakshina Kannada

In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old woman, identified as Pratiksha Shetty, was reportedly electrocuted in a village in Dakshina Kannada district, police revealed on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Shibaje village, falling under the Dharmasthala police limits. Pratiksha Shetty had left her house to collect a parcel when the unfortunate mishap happened.

Her father, who was present, attempted to rescue her but sustained injuries. The body was handed over to the family post-mortem. This incident follows another electrocution earlier in the week, which claimed the lives of two autorickshaw drivers in Mangaluru city.

