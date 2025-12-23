Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Migrant Move with Landmark Ruling

A federal judge, James Boasberg, ruled that the Trump administration must grant legal due process to Venezuelan migrants flown to El Salvador's CECOT prison. The decision demands the government to plan hearings or return them to the US, underlining the administration's controversial immigration measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2025 07:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 07:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal legal decision, Judge James Boasberg has ruled that the Trump administration's recent actions against Venezuelan migrants violated their right to due process. These individuals, accused of gang affiliations, were transported to a notorious Salvadoran prison, an act that has prompted widespread criticism and legal challenges.

The ruling demands that the administration provides either court hearings or repatriates the migrants back to the United States. Judge Boasberg's decree emphasizes the necessity of adhering to legal procedures and safeguards, which were sidestepped in the rushed removal of the migrants.

This case highlights the ongoing tension between the judicial and executive branches regarding immigration policies. The administration's strategy, invoking an 18th-century law, has sparked debates. This ruling underscores the essential need for transparency and fairness in immigration enforcement.

