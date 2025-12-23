Left Menu

U.S. Judge Orders Return of Deported Venezuelans

A U.S. judge has mandated the return of 137 Venezuelan men deported to El Salvador due to alleged gang ties, citing due-process violations. The Trump administration has two weeks to present a plan for their return.

Updated: 23-12-2025 07:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 07:10 IST
A U.S. judge has ordered the Trump administration to arrange the swift return of 137 Venezuelan men deported to El Salvador, Bloomberg News reported. These men were imprisoned there for alleged connections to criminal gangs.

The deportation, carried out in March under the Alien Enemies Act, was deemed a violation of due-process rights by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg. He ruled that the deported individuals should have the opportunity to contest their removal in court.

The Trump administration now faces a deadline, as Judge Boasberg has given them two weeks to submit a plan facilitating the men's return to the United States.

