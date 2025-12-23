U.S. Judge Orders Return of Deported Venezuelans

A U.S. judge has ordered the Trump administration to arrange the swift return of 137 Venezuelan men deported to El Salvador, Bloomberg News reported. These men were imprisoned there for alleged connections to criminal gangs.

The deportation, carried out in March under the Alien Enemies Act, was deemed a violation of due-process rights by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg. He ruled that the deported individuals should have the opportunity to contest their removal in court.

The Trump administration now faces a deadline, as Judge Boasberg has given them two weeks to submit a plan facilitating the men's return to the United States.