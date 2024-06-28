Bar Council of West Bengal to Observe 'Black Day' Against New Legal Reforms

The Bar Council of West Bengal has slammed three new laws set to replace the existing Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and Evidence Act, calling them 'anti-people' and 'draconian'.

In a prominent move, the Bar Council will observe a 'black day' on July 1, urging lawyers across West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar islands to abstain from their judicial duties.

The laws in question, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita, were introduced by the BJP-led NDA government last August and will come into force on July 1. The Bar Council is also calling for protest rallies on the same day.

