Bar Council of West Bengal to Observe 'Black Day' Against New Legal Reforms

The Bar Council of West Bengal deems the newly introduced laws replacing IPC, CrPC, and Evidence Act as 'anti-people' and 'draconian'. In response, they announced observing a 'black day' on July 1, urging lawyers in West Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar islands to abstain from work and hold protest rallies.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 12:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bar Council of West Bengal has slammed three new laws set to replace the existing Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and Evidence Act, calling them 'anti-people' and 'draconian'.

In a prominent move, the Bar Council will observe a 'black day' on July 1, urging lawyers across West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar islands to abstain from their judicial duties.

The laws in question, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita, were introduced by the BJP-led NDA government last August and will come into force on July 1. The Bar Council is also calling for protest rallies on the same day.

