Left Menu

Mongolia Votes: A Youthful Democracy Faces the Polls Amid Discontent

Voters in Mongolia are electing a new parliament amid political malaise and public discontent. Expanded to 126 seats, this election could see shifts in the ruling Mongolian People's Party's dominance. Issues include corruption, unemployment, and inflation, with younger voters expressing frustration and seeking change.

PTI | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:57 IST
Mongolia Votes: A Youthful Democracy Faces the Polls Amid Discontent
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Mongolia

Amid political malaise and growing discontent, Mongolia's electorate is casting their votes to elect a new parliament in a pivotal election.

The new assembly has been expanded to 126 seats, up from 76 in the previous election, and while the ruling Mongolian People's Party appears likely to retain its grip on power, voter dissatisfaction could erode its majority. Key issues driving voter sentiment include corruption, unemployment, and inflation, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian conflict.

In Ulaanbaatar, some voters expressed frustration as polling stations opened late. Despite this, a notable turnout ensued, with elderly voters donning traditional silk attire. Disillusioned younger voters, however, are seeking alternatives to the People's Party and the main opposition, the Democratic Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024