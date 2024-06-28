Mongolia Votes: A Youthful Democracy Faces the Polls Amid Discontent

Amid political malaise and growing discontent, Mongolia's electorate is casting their votes to elect a new parliament in a pivotal election.

The new assembly has been expanded to 126 seats, up from 76 in the previous election, and while the ruling Mongolian People's Party appears likely to retain its grip on power, voter dissatisfaction could erode its majority. Key issues driving voter sentiment include corruption, unemployment, and inflation, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian conflict.

In Ulaanbaatar, some voters expressed frustration as polling stations opened late. Despite this, a notable turnout ensued, with elderly voters donning traditional silk attire. Disillusioned younger voters, however, are seeking alternatives to the People's Party and the main opposition, the Democratic Party.

