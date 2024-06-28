Outrage in Okinawa: US Service Members Accused in New Assault Cases

Japan's government lodged a formal protest with the US Embassy in Tokyo on Friday regarding two recent sexual assault cases involving American servicemembers stationed in Okinawa, which have only now come to public attention.

One of the cases involves an Air Force member accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl in December. The other, dating back to May, involves a Marine accused of assaulting a 21-year-old woman.

The assault on the teenager has reopened old wounds for many Okinawans, evoking memories of the highly publicized 1995 rape of a 12-year-old girl by three US servicemembers. That incident led to large-scale protests and a 1996 agreement between Tokyo and Washington to close a key US air station, though the plan has faced delays due to ongoing local opposition to the relocation site.

