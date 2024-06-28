Left Menu

Pakistan's Tax Overhaul: A Path to Sustainable Growth Amid Rising Inflation

Pakistan's parliament passed a tax-heavy finance bill aiming to achieve a 40% increase in tax revenue for the next fiscal year, amid projected inflation up to 13.5%. This move is part of a strategy to secure a $6-$8 billion loan from the IMF to avoid debt default. Opposition criticizes it as inflationary.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:23 IST
Pakistan's Tax Overhaul: A Path to Sustainable Growth Amid Rising Inflation
AI Generated Representative Image

Pakistan's parliament on Friday passed the government's tax heavy finance bill for the coming fiscal year amid an annual inflation projection of up to 13.5% for June. The bill comes ahead of more talks with the IMF for a loan of $6 billion to $8 billion to avert a debt default for Pakistan, the slowest growing economy in South Asia.

As the parliament moved to pass the bill clause by clause, Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds slid on Friday, Tradeweb data showed, with the 2031 maturity shedding 1.4 cents to trade at 78.69 cents on the dollar. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb moved the finance bill in parliament, which was opened to seek amendments and debate by the ruling alliance led by Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif and its opposition.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announced passing of the budget in a live TV telecast. The government presented the national budget on June 12 with a challenging tax revenue target of 13 trillion rupees ($46.66 billion) for the year starting July 1, up about 40% from the current year, to strengthen the case for a new rescue deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The budget is gearing the country towards an era of sustainable and inclusive growth, said a finance ministry report issued on Friday, which projected annual consumer price inflation for June 2024 between 12.5% to 13.5%, up from 11.8% in May. "The government was implementing various administrative, policy and relief measures to control inflationary pressures," the report said.

The rise in the tax target is made up of a 48% increase in direct taxes and a 35% hike in indirect taxes over revised estimates of the current year. Non-tax revenue, including petroleum levies, is seen increasing by 64%. The tax would increase to 18% on textile and leather products as well as mobile phones besides a hike in the tax on capital gains from real estate.

Workers will also get hit with more direct tax on income. Opposition parties, mainly parliamentarians backed by the jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, have rejected the budget, saying it will be highly inflationary.

Pakistan has projected a sharp drop in its fiscal deficit for the new financial year to 5.9% of gross domestic product (GDP), from an upwardly revised estimate of 7.4% for the current year. Pakistan's central bank has also warned of possible inflationary effects from the budget, saying limited progress in structural reforms to broaden the tax base meant increased revenue must come from hiking taxes.

The upcoming year's growth target has been set at 3.6% with inflation projected at 12%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024