Opposition Demands Goa DGP's Removal Over Controversial House Demolition

Opposition parties in Goa have demanded the sacking of DGP Jaspal Singh over his alleged involvement in an unauthorized house demolition in Assagao. They accuse the DGP of misusing his power.

Accusations surfaced following a complaint by resident Prinsha Agarwadekar, claiming her house was partially demolished, and her husband and son were kidnapped. Suspect Arshad Khwaja was arrested near Panaji.

The controversy escalated as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered a high-level probe. Anjuna police alleged the DGP interfered during the demolition. Opponents demand a judicial inquiry, alleging BJP patronage of real estate mafias. Six arrests have been made by a Special Investigation Team.

