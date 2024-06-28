NIA Cracks Down on Laos Human Trafficking and Cyber Fraud Syndicate

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its battle against human trafficking and cyber fraud with coordinated raids across Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

The agency's operation targeted five key locations tied to suspects complicit in trafficking vulnerable youth to Laos' Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Among those under scrutiny is Balwant alias Bobby Kataria, who allegedly spearheaded the syndicate from MBK Global Visa Pvt Ltd. Seized evidence includes digital devices and documents, providing crucial leads in the ongoing investigation. Victims, proficient in English, were duped via social media into jobs abroad, only to be trapped in fraudulent call centers, often facing physical abuse and document confiscation.

