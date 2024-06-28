Left Menu

India Urges BRICS to Uphold Climate Justice for Developing Nations

India's Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized the need for BRICS nations to ensure equitable carbon space utilization for developing countries. Speaking at the 10th Meeting of BRICS Environment Ministers, Yadav highlighted the importance of climate finance, sustainable lifestyles, and collaboration among member countries to tackle environmental challenges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:13 IST
In a call for climate justice, India's Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav stressed the importance of BRICS nations ensuring that developing countries have fair access to the remaining carbon budget. Participating in the 10th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting, Yadav cautioned against viewing climate finance merely as an investment and called for a level playing field for developing nations.

The meeting, chaired by the Russian Federation and attended by new BRICS members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, served as a platform for Yadav to highlight the significant consumption of the carbon budget by developed nations. He urged for the upholding of the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC).

Yadav also underscored the importance of sustainable lifestyles and urged support for initiatives like the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. He called for strengthened collaboration among BRICS nations to address the climate crisis effectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

