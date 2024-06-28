Left Menu

137 Indian Nationals Arrested in Wide-ranging Financial Scam in Sri Lanka

A total of 137 Indian nationals were arrested in Sri Lanka for their alleged involvement in a large-scale online financial scam. The arrests were made across multiple locations, and authorities seized numerous electronic devices. The scam involved luring victims into social media groups and coercing them into making deposits.

A total of 137 Indian nationals have been detained by Sri Lankan police for their alleged involvement in a large-scale online financial scam, spanning multiple locations across the country, according to a media report on Friday.

The arrests took place on Thursday in the Colombo suburbs of Madiwela and Battaramulla, as well as in the western coastal town of Negombo, said Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa, as quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Raids led by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) resulted in the seizure of 158 mobile phones, 16 laptops, and 60 desktop computers. Additional operations in Negombo and Kochchikade ended with 108 suspects under arrest and numerous electronic devices confiscated. These arrests came after a complaint revealed a scheme where victims were coaxed into social media interactions and then coerced into making financial deposits. Key evidence from a luxury house raid in Negombo revealed international links, with victims including both locals and foreigners.

