Haryana CM Appeals to Punjab: 'Elder Brother' Should Share Water

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday referred to Punjab as his state's 'elder brother,' urging it to share water from the Ravi and Beas rivers through the SYL canal.

Addressing reporters in Amritsar, Saini emphasized, 'Punjab is our elder brother, and it is the duty of the elder brother not to let the younger brother be disappointed.' He reiterated the familial bond between Punjab and Haryana, saying, 'Punjab-Haryana is one family, and I appeal to our elder brother to share water with us.'

Saini's visit also included a stop at the Golden Temple, where he participated in 'langar' and voluntary service by washing utensils, and received a 'siropa' (robe of honour) from the Gurudwara Committee. He later visited the Radha Soami Satsang in Beas and the Ram Tirth temple near Amritsar.

