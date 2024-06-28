Left Menu

Opposition Walkout in Rajya Sabha After MP's Collapse Highlights Government Apathy

Opposition MPs accused the government of showing apathy when they continued proceedings after MP Phulo Devi Netam fainted in Rajya Sabha and was hospitalized. Opposition staged a walkout demanding adjournment and attention to Netam's critical health and the NEET issue. Netam remains in ICU for further observation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:15 IST
The Rajya Sabha witnessed a walkout by Opposition MPs on Friday, who accused the government of displaying a stark lack of concern after MP Phulo Devi Netam collapsed during proceedings and was rushed to the hospital. The incident has sparked a debate about governmental compassion and the handling of member welfare.

Netam, a Congress MP from Chhattisgarh, fainted while opposition leaders were protesting for an immediate discussion on the NEET issue. She was taken to the ICU at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, with doctors noting her blood pressure had reached stroke-level figures. Despite the severity, the government chose not to adjourn the session, leading to the walkout.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the government's attitude, calling it inhuman and insensitive. Further investigations into Netam's condition are underway. In solidarity, the opposition parties, including the BJD, demanded a debate on the NEET issue and criticized the government's insensitive stance during such a critical incident.

