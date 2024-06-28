India Condemns Unilateral Actions in South China Sea Amid Rising Tensions

India firmly stated on Friday its opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the South China Sea, coinciding with escalating tensions between China and the Philippines over maritime operations in the area.

The conflict intensified after a recent violent clash between maritime security forces of China and the Philippines. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's commitment to international law and peaceful dispute resolution, emphasizing the importance of regional stability.

Jaiswal highlighted India's continued stance against destabilizing actions while promoting peaceful resolution of disputes. Amid widespread international concern over China's expansive maritime claims, India, along with other democratic nations, urges adherence to the UNCLOS regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)