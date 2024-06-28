Left Menu

India Condemns Unilateral Actions in South China Sea Amid Rising Tensions

India strongly opposes unilateral actions by any country to change the status quo in the South China Sea by force, amid rising tensions between China and the Philippines. Emphasizing international law and peaceful resolution, India joins global calls for stability and adherence to the UNCLOS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:55 IST
India firmly stated on Friday its opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the South China Sea, coinciding with escalating tensions between China and the Philippines over maritime operations in the area.

The conflict intensified after a recent violent clash between maritime security forces of China and the Philippines. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's commitment to international law and peaceful dispute resolution, emphasizing the importance of regional stability.

Jaiswal highlighted India's continued stance against destabilizing actions while promoting peaceful resolution of disputes. Amid widespread international concern over China's expansive maritime claims, India, along with other democratic nations, urges adherence to the UNCLOS regulations.

