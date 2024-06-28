Chief Justice Calls for Greater Gender Equality in Judiciary

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday addressed the persistent need for greater gender representation within the legal profession. While he acknowledged the significant strides already made in this area, he emphasized that more work is necessary to achieve true inclusivity.

Speaking at the bicentenary celebration of the Bar Library Club at Calcutta High Court, Chandrachud highlighted that more than 60% of recruits in competitive exams for the lowest tier of judicial service are women. 'That shows you the social evolution that is taking place in India,' he stated.

Despite these advancements, the Chief Justice stressed that judicial institutions must become more accommodating for all, ensuring comprehensive inclusivity. He called upon the legal fraternity to actively foster equality within the profession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)