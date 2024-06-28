Left Menu

U.S. Military Halts Gaza Pier Operations Due to Sea Conditions

The U.S. military's pier off Gaza has been removed due to sea conditions. The Pentagon stated that the pier will return only when aid from the marshalling area is distributed to people in Gaza. With the marshalling area nearly full, operations are on hold until further notice.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:02 IST
The U.S. military's pier off Gaza has once again been removed because of sea conditions, the Pentagon said on Friday, adding it did not make sense for it to return until aid is moved from a nearby marshalling area to people in Gaza.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters the military would monitor weather conditions to determine when the pier should return, but acknowledged the marshalling area is nearly full of stockpiled aid awaiting distribution by the United Nations.

"If there's not enough room on the marshalling yard then it doesn't make sense to put our men and women out there, when there's nothing to move," Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

