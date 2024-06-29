Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Speeds Up Translation of New Criminal Laws

The translation of new criminal laws into Tamil is progressing swiftly and is expected to be completed soon. Police personnel are receiving necessary training for the new laws' implementation from July 1, 2024. The Tamil version will be sent for Union government approval and then made available for sale.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-06-2024 09:11 IST
The translation of new criminal laws into Tamil has already been taken up and is nearing completion, according to official sources. This initiative ensures that police personnel receive adequate training for implementing the laws from July 1, 2024.

Official sources confirmed that the translation work of all three new criminal laws is ongoing and should be finalized shortly. Once completed, the Tamil version will be sent to the Union government for approval and certification as an authentic translation of the English laws. Post-certification, the translated version will be available for purchase across the state.

Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the importance of proper enforcement of these laws from their effective date. Despite initial opposition in Parliament from the DMK, the new laws are set for nationwide enforcement. The CCTNS software will also be updated. Training for judicial and police personnel is underway to ensure smooth enforcement.

