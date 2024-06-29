Nagaland Breaks Poll Hiatus: Historic Civic Elections See 82% Turnout

Nagaland marked a significant political event on Saturday as votes were counted in the state's first civic elections in two decades, according to an official from the State Election Commission.

The tallying process for 24 urban local bodies, including three municipalities and 21 town councils across 10 districts, began at 8 am in 16 designated centers.

The ruling NDPP secured a win in Chiephobozou Town Council, Kohima, with candidates elected unopposed in all nine wards. Voter turnout hit nearly 82%, with over 2.23 lakh electors casting their votes on June 26.

This election was notable for introducing 33% reservation for women, a first in Nagaland's history. The previous civic polls were conducted in 2004.

Repeated election announcements in past years were stalled due to objections from tribal and civil society organizations against women's reservations and land and property taxes.

Overall, 523 candidates from 11 political parties contested the elections, while 64 nominees were elected unopposed. Major parties in the fray included the NDPP, BJP, Congress, and Naga Peoples' Front, among others.

Despite the state having 39 town councils, no elections were held in 14 urban local bodies across six districts in eastern Nagaland. Tribal bodies' boycott led by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) resulted in the region's candidates withdrawing their nominations.

