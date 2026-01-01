Left Menu

Beyond Borders: Kerala CM's Stance on Bengaluru Demolitions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed concerns over recent house demolitions in Bengaluru, criticizing them as minority-targeting politics. He underscored his commitment to speak against injustices beyond state borders. Vijayan condemned such actions even under Congress rule, suggesting these trends were migrating South from North India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:51 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voiced concerns over the recent demolitions of houses in Bengaluru, labeling them as acts of minority-targeting politics. Speaking at a press conference, Vijayan criticized such incidents, stating they were spreading to the South from North India.

During a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Vijayan's time was limited, preventing full discussion. However, he expressed surprise that 'bulldozer justice' occurred under a Congress-led government, underscoring his commitment to speak against injustices beyond Kerala's borders.

Vijayan's remarks were met with criticism from Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, who advised him to refrain from commenting without understanding the situation. Despite this, CPI(M) leaders from Kerala visited Bengaluru to meet with evicted residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

