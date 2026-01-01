Beyond Borders: Kerala CM's Stance on Bengaluru Demolitions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voiced concerns over the recent demolitions of houses in Bengaluru, labeling them as acts of minority-targeting politics. Speaking at a press conference, Vijayan criticized such incidents, stating they were spreading to the South from North India.

During a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Vijayan's time was limited, preventing full discussion. However, he expressed surprise that 'bulldozer justice' occurred under a Congress-led government, underscoring his commitment to speak against injustices beyond Kerala's borders.

Vijayan's remarks were met with criticism from Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, who advised him to refrain from commenting without understanding the situation. Despite this, CPI(M) leaders from Kerala visited Bengaluru to meet with evicted residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)