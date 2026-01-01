Left Menu

Karnataka Survey Reveals Voter Confidence and Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections

A survey by the Karnataka government reveals strong confidence in free and fair elections across the state. Despite these findings, concerns about women's autonomy in voting and the influence of money in elections persist. The survey included diverse participants from Karnataka's four administrative divisions.

A Karnataka government study indicates robust confidence in the fairness of elections in India, with residents largely trusting the accuracy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). This sentiment comes even as the Congress party campaigns against alleged 'vote theft' and amidst government proposals to revert to ballot papers.

Conducted by the Karnataka Monitoring and Evaluation Authority (KMEA), the survey spanned 5,100 respondents across the state's 102 assembly constituencies. These covered both rural and urban areas within the Bengaluru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and Mysuru divisions. Notably, respondents in the Kalaburagi division showed the highest trust in election integrity and EVM accuracy.

Despite these findings, the study also highlighted ongoing challenges such as women's autonomy in voting decisions and the rising influence of money in elections. Additionally, 16.33% of participants reported encountering attempts to sway their votes through inducements, primarily involving government scheme benefits and job promises.

