Minor Driver Injures Three in East Delhi Car Accident

Three individuals sustained injuries after being struck by a car driven by a minor in East Delhi's Geeta Colony on Saturday morning, according to police reports.

The incident took place around 7:30 am on Patparganj Road. The victims, standing on the roadside, were hit by a Baleno heading towards Krishna Nagar. The car was driven by a 16-year-old boy, accompanied by his teenage friend.

Passersby apprehended them and turned them over to the police. The vehicle is registered under the minor driver's father's name. The injured have been hospitalized, as confirmed by local authorities.

