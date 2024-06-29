Left Menu

Minor Driver Injures Three in East Delhi Car Accident

Three people were injured in East Delhi's Geeta Colony when they were hit by a car driven by a 16-year-old minor. The incident happened at Patparganj Road, and the teenage driver and his friend were apprehended by passersby and handed over to the police. The victims are hospitalized.

Updated: 29-06-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 10:47 IST
Three individuals sustained injuries after being struck by a car driven by a minor in East Delhi's Geeta Colony on Saturday morning, according to police reports.

The incident took place around 7:30 am on Patparganj Road. The victims, standing on the roadside, were hit by a Baleno heading towards Krishna Nagar. The car was driven by a 16-year-old boy, accompanied by his teenage friend.

Passersby apprehended them and turned them over to the police. The vehicle is registered under the minor driver's father's name. The injured have been hospitalized, as confirmed by local authorities.

