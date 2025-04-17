Tragic Collision Near Krishna Nagar: DUI Suspected

A tragic road accident occurred near the Krishna Nagar metro station, resulting in the death of 55-year-old Anita Devi and injuries to 21-year-old Rohit Kumar. The incident took place on Thursday, according to local police reports.

The driver of the offending vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Harshit, resident of Karol Bagh, has been taken into custody. Police discovered liquor bottles in his car, suggesting alcohol involvement in the accident.

The police were alerted to the incident by the hospital, prompting swift action to both the medical facility and accident site. Two FIRs have been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Delhi Excise Act, following the recovery of multiple alcohol containers from the vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)