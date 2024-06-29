Tragedy in Jabalpur: Two Young Boys Drown in Local Pond
Two boys, Prateek Singh (13) and Ayushman Singh (14), drowned in a pond in Jabalpur's Deori village while grazing cattle. The incident, under Tilwara police station's jurisdiction, occurred on Friday evening. Family members later retrieved their bodies. An investigation is currently underway.
- Country:
- India
Two young boys tragically drowned in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, according to local police reports on Saturday.
The incident occurred at Deori village on Friday evening, within the jurisdiction of the Tilwara police station, an official stated.
Prateek Singh, aged 13, and Ayushman Singh, aged 14, were reportedly grazing cattle when they chose to bathe in the pond, leading to their unfortunate demise. Brijesh Mishra, the local police station in-charge, confirmed that the boys' family members had recovered their bodies. The police are conducting a further investigation into the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Four killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district: Police.
Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh Temple Trip
Tiger Capture Ends Month-long Fear in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen
Tragic Turn: Spotted Deer Causes Fatal Overturn in Madhya Pradesh
Tragic Temple Journey: Five Devotees Lose Lives in Madhya Pradesh Accident