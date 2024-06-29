Tragedy in Jabalpur: Two Young Boys Drown in Local Pond

Two young boys tragically drowned in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, according to local police reports on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Deori village on Friday evening, within the jurisdiction of the Tilwara police station, an official stated.

Prateek Singh, aged 13, and Ayushman Singh, aged 14, were reportedly grazing cattle when they chose to bathe in the pond, leading to their unfortunate demise. Brijesh Mishra, the local police station in-charge, confirmed that the boys' family members had recovered their bodies. The police are conducting a further investigation into the matter.

