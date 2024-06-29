Left Menu

Serbian Policeman Wounded in Crossbow Terror Attack Outside Israeli Embassy

A Serbian police officer was injured in a crossbow attack outside the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade. The officer retaliated, fatally shooting the assailant. Authorities believe the attack was terror-motivated and have heightened security measures. Investigations are ongoing to determine potential terrorist network connections.

An attacker with a crossbow wounded a Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade on Saturday, according to Serbia's interior ministry. The officer responded by fatally shooting the assailant.

Both Serbian and Israeli officials have preliminarily classified the incident as a terror-motivated attack.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic stated that the attacker fired a bolt at the officer, striking him in the neck. The officer, acting in self-defense, used his weapon to neutralize the assailant, who died from his injuries. The injured policeman was conscious when transported to Belgrade's main emergency hospital, where he will undergo surgery to remove the bolt.

An Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman noted that the embassy is closed and assured that no embassy employees were harmed. The attack took place near the embassy in Belgrade's upscale district, home to multiple foreign embassies, including the US Embassy, and is guarded by an elite police unit equipped with automatic weapons.

Minister Dacic informed reporters that the motive behind the attack remains under investigation, although initial signs point to terrorism. He revealed that one person was arrested near the scene and that authorities are probing potential links to foreign terrorist groups.

Dacic mentioned the involvement of individuals possibly connected to the Wahhabi movement, though this is yet to be confirmed. In response to the incident, security alerts have been raised across Belgrade, covering foreign embassies, government buildings, shopping malls, and other crowded areas.

Serbia continues to maintain close diplomatic relations with Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

