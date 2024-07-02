Hindu Right-Wing Group Felicitates Former Accused, Lawyers in Dr. Dabholkar Case

A former accused in the rationalist Dr. Narendra Dabholkar murder case and defense lawyers were honored at an event organized by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) in Goa.

The felicitation event took place in Ponda town of South Goa on June 30, concluding the 'Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav' convention, which commenced on June 24. According to the organizers, the event drew national and international delegates.

Among those felicitated were the lawyers who represented the accused in the Dabholkar murder case and Vikram Bhave, a Sanatan Sanstha seeker acquitted two months ago. Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh chaired the ceremony, recognizing devoted Hindus acquitted in the case, along with the lawyers who championed them in court.

Bhave was initially chargesheeted in the Dabholkar murder case but was later acquitted by the court. Alongside him, advocates Prakash Salsingkar, Ghanshyam Upadhyaya, Mrunal Wyavahare Sakhare, and Smita Desai were honored. The spokesperson for the HJS noted, 'These lawyers, who selflessly, wholeheartedly, and without charging a single penny, represented the Hindu side in court, were felicitated. MLA Singh offered them a shawl, a coconut, and a photo of Lord Krishna.'

Over 1,000 delegates from various organizations in countries like the USA, Singapore, Ghana, Indonesia, and Nepal, along with 26 states in India, participated in the seven-day convention. Dr. Dabholkar, an anti-superstition crusader, was assassinated during a morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013. In May this year, a special court convicted and sentenced two accused to life imprisonment while acquitting three, including Bhave.

