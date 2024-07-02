Left Menu

Indian Air Force Launches Weapon Systems School to Enhance Operational Capabilities

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari was warmly received by Air Vice Marshal Premkumar Krishnaswamy, Commandant of the Weapon Systems School, during the inauguration ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:05 IST
Indian Air Force Launches Weapon Systems School to Enhance Operational Capabilities
The WSS is designed to provide contemporary, effect-based training tailored to the needs of the newly formed WS branch of the IAF. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

A significant milestone in the history of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was marked with the inauguration of the Weapon Systems School (WSS) by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), at Air Force Station Begumpet, Hyderabad on July 1, 2024. This establishment follows the establishment of the Weapon Systems (WS) branch in 2022, aiming to modernize and propel the IAF into a forward-looking force.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari was warmly received by Air Vice Marshal Premkumar Krishnaswamy, Commandant of the Weapon Systems School, during the inauguration ceremony. Also present were Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Training Command, and other senior IAF officers, including the Commandant of the Air Force Academy, the Commandant of the College of Air Warfare, the Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station Hakimpet, and the Station Commander of Air Force Station Begumpet.

The WSS is designed to provide contemporary, effect-based training tailored to the needs of the newly formed WS branch of the IAF. Under this initiative, Flight Cadets specializing in the WS Branch will undergo their second semester of training at this institute. The WS branch will encompass four specialized streams: the Flying stream for operating weapons and systems on airborne platforms such as the Sukhoi-30 MKI and C-130J; the Remote stream for operating Remotely Piloted Aircraft; Mission Commanders and operators for Surface-to-Air and Surface-to-Surface weapon systems; and the Intelligence stream for managing space-based intelligence and imagery.

During his address, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari emphasized that the creation of the WS Branch consolidates the operations of ground-based and specialist weapon systems, significantly enhancing the IAF's combat capabilities. He commended the instructors for their pioneering role in shaping the newly established branch, underscoring their pivotal role in ensuring the effectiveness of the envisioned training regime. Praising the founding members of the School, the CAS called upon all personnel to establish the WSS as a premier center for weapon systems training in the country.

The establishment of the WS branch was initially announced by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari during the Air Force Day Parade celebrations on October 8, 2022.

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024