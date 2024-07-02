Indian Air Force Launches Weapon Systems School to Enhance Operational Capabilities

A significant milestone in the history of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was marked with the inauguration of the Weapon Systems School (WSS) by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), at Air Force Station Begumpet, Hyderabad on July 1, 2024. This establishment follows the establishment of the Weapon Systems (WS) branch in 2022, aiming to modernize and propel the IAF into a forward-looking force.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari was warmly received by Air Vice Marshal Premkumar Krishnaswamy, Commandant of the Weapon Systems School, during the inauguration ceremony. Also present were Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Training Command, and other senior IAF officers, including the Commandant of the Air Force Academy, the Commandant of the College of Air Warfare, the Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station Hakimpet, and the Station Commander of Air Force Station Begumpet.

The WSS is designed to provide contemporary, effect-based training tailored to the needs of the newly formed WS branch of the IAF. Under this initiative, Flight Cadets specializing in the WS Branch will undergo their second semester of training at this institute. The WS branch will encompass four specialized streams: the Flying stream for operating weapons and systems on airborne platforms such as the Sukhoi-30 MKI and C-130J; the Remote stream for operating Remotely Piloted Aircraft; Mission Commanders and operators for Surface-to-Air and Surface-to-Surface weapon systems; and the Intelligence stream for managing space-based intelligence and imagery.

During his address, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari emphasized that the creation of the WS Branch consolidates the operations of ground-based and specialist weapon systems, significantly enhancing the IAF's combat capabilities. He commended the instructors for their pioneering role in shaping the newly established branch, underscoring their pivotal role in ensuring the effectiveness of the envisioned training regime. Praising the founding members of the School, the CAS called upon all personnel to establish the WSS as a premier center for weapon systems training in the country.

The establishment of the WS branch was initially announced by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari during the Air Force Day Parade celebrations on October 8, 2022.