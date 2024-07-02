Delhi High Court Declares: Justice Cannot Be Bought in Sexual Violence Cases

The Delhi High Court has emphasized that criminal cases involving sexual violence allegations cannot be quashed on the basis of monetary payments, asserting such actions suggest 'justice is for sale'. This stern message came while rejecting a plea for quashing an FIR in a rape case, notwithstanding a settlement between the parties.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that the case revealed serious allegations, including threats to the complainant, highlighting that a memorandum of understanding indicated an exchange of Rs 12 lakh. Even after the complainant settled for Rs 1.5 lakh, the court ruled that the FIR could not be quashed without a trial.

The court insisted a trial was necessary to determine whether the accused committed the offences or the complainant lodged a false complaint. The judgment sends a clear message on the importance of preserving the integrity of the judicial process over private settlements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)