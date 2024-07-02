Left Menu

Delhi High Court Declares: Justice Cannot Be Bought in Sexual Violence Cases

The Delhi High Court has highlighted that sexual violence cases cannot be quashed based on monetary settlements, emphasizing that this would imply 'justice is for sale.' Despite parties reaching a compromise, the court insists on trials to ascertain the truth, thereby upholding the integrity of the judicial process.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:40 IST
Delhi High Court Declares: Justice Cannot Be Bought in Sexual Violence Cases
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has emphasized that criminal cases involving sexual violence allegations cannot be quashed on the basis of monetary payments, asserting such actions suggest 'justice is for sale'. This stern message came while rejecting a plea for quashing an FIR in a rape case, notwithstanding a settlement between the parties.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that the case revealed serious allegations, including threats to the complainant, highlighting that a memorandum of understanding indicated an exchange of Rs 12 lakh. Even after the complainant settled for Rs 1.5 lakh, the court ruled that the FIR could not be quashed without a trial.

The court insisted a trial was necessary to determine whether the accused committed the offences or the complainant lodged a false complaint. The judgment sends a clear message on the importance of preserving the integrity of the judicial process over private settlements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024