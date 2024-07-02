Left Menu

Court Grants Lok Sabha MP Custody Parole Amid Terror Funding Allegations

A court has granted two-hour custody parole to Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid to take oath as a Lok Sabha MP. Rashid, arrested in a 2017 terror funding case, was elected from Baramulla. The parole includes strict conditions, such as no media interaction and limited personal access.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court in New Delhi on Tuesday granted two-hour custody parole to Sheikh Abdul Rashid, a Kashmiri leader, allowing him to take his oath of office as a Lok Sabha MP on July 5.

Rashid, who was elected from Baramulla as an independent candidate, defeating National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, sought interim bail to perform his parliamentary duties. Instead, the court allowed a brief custody parole, including conditions such as no media interaction and restricted communication.

Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, has been in Tihar jail since 2019 in connection with a Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. His name surfaced during the investigation of businessman Zahoor Watali. The court specified conditions like no media interaction and prohibited his family from taking or posting photos of the oath ceremony.

