Kerala Promises Justice: Re-examining Excluded Endosulfan Victims

The Kerala government has pledged to re-examine 1,031 people previously excluded from the Endosulfan victims' list in Kasaragod. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced comprehensive rehabilitation measures, including medical camps and the allocation of Rs 2.5 crore for timely assistance. Upgraded rehabilitation centers and school facilities are also planned.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:06 IST
In a significant move towards justice, the Kerala government has announced the re-examination of 1,031 individuals previously excluded from the Endosulfan victims' list in Kasaragod. This decision was revealed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a meeting focused on the rehabilitation measures for the victims.

Endosulfan, a toxic pesticide widely used in cashew plantations, has severely impacted hundreds of lives in Kasaragod, causing numerous health issues and disabilities. For years, the victims and their families have been fighting for compensation and support. According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, the re-examination will focus on the reasons for the exclusion from the primary list composed in 2017.

The government plans to reassess these cases comprehensively and include those who qualify in the final list by the end of September. Medical camps will be set up to aid this process. The field-level examination of 20,808 people is ongoing, with plans to complete the medical examinations by August 31. Additionally, Rs 2.5 crore has been allocated to offer timely assistance to the victims, alongside the upgrading of rehabilitation centers and school facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

