Tarigami Labels New Criminal Laws as Anti-Democratic
CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami criticizes new criminal laws, claiming they infringe on democratic rights. The laws, enacted on July 1, replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act. Tarigami demands their review, highlighting concerns over civil liberties and urging smoother traffic during the Amarnath Yatra.
CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has voiced strong criticism against the newly implemented criminal laws, labeling them as anti-democratic and calling for their immediate review.
Enforced from July 1, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have replaced the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively. Tarigami expressed concerns that these laws were enacted hastily, without adequate debate, during a period when many opposition MPs were suspended, thus undermining the democratic process.
The former MLA from Jammu and Kashmir warned that the new laws could potentially erode citizens' liberties and legal protections, urging that their implementation be halted until a thorough review is conducted. Additionally, he addressed issues arising from the halting of traffic during the Amarnath Yatra, advocating for measures to ensure smoother commuting for the people of Kashmir.
