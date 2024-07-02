High Court Trial: Indian-Origin Guru Faces Sexual Assault Allegations

Rajinder Kalia, 68, the prominent head priest of a renowned religious society in England, stands at the center of a sensational High Court trial in London this week.

Kalia is accused of sexual assault by several women, all former disciples of Indian origin, who claim he exploited his position and teachings to exert undue influence for years. The allegations include serious sexual misconduct, with the claimants alleging 'serious sexual assaults' occurring frequently.

The trial, overseen by Justice Martin Spencer at the Royal Courts of Justice, is expected to conclude next week, with a final judgment anticipated in the forthcoming months. Kalia, maintaining his innocence, describes the allegations as 'demonstrably false' and views them as a concerted attempt to tarnish his reputation within the community. He remains resolute, awaiting the court's verdict.

