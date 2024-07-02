Global Leaders Unite: Putin Meets Xi and Erdogan at SCO Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan's capital Astana. The SCO, founded by China and Russia in 2001, includes members like India, Iran, and Pakistan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday during a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Russian state news agency TASS reported. Putin last met Xi in May when he visited China on his first foreign trip after being inaugurated for a fifth term as Russian president.
The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organization established by China and Russia in 2001. The other full members are India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Turkey, though not a member, often takes part in its meetings as a "dialogue partner".
