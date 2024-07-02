Left Menu

Lucy Letby Found Guilty Once Again: Retrial Confirms Attempted Murder Charge

Former nurse Lucy Letby has been convicted again, this time for attempting to murder another newborn baby, following a retrial. Already Britain's most prolific serial child killer, Letby had been found guilty last August of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more between 2015 and 2016.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:49 IST
Former nurse Lucy Letby, was found guilty of trying to murder another newborn baby following a retrial, police said on Tuesday, adding to convictions last year that made her Britain's most prolific serial child killer of modern times.

Letby, 34, was found guilty last August of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more between June 2015 and June 2016 while she was working as a nurse in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northern England. She was

jailed for life and told she would never be released.

Last month, she went on trial for a second time on one count of attempted murder of a further young baby girl, known as Child K, a charge on which the original jury had failed to reach a verdict. "Lucy Letby has been found guilty of an additional count of attempting to murder a baby following a retrial at Manchester Crown Court," Cheshire Police said in a statement on X.

