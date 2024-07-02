Delhi Police's New App 'Sanchiptt' Revolutionizes Criminal Law Procedures

The Delhi Police is pioneering the digital transformation with a new application named 'Sanchiptt', designed to assist its personnel in adapting to the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). The app aims to simplify the transition by providing instant cross-referencing of old criminal law sections to the new ones.

For instance, entering section 302 under the IPC will display its equivalent new section 103 under the BNS. This tool will also offer guidelines on the legal procedures as per the updated laws, which include around 20 new offenses and stricter punishments for 33 existing crimes.

Currently in its nascent stage, 'Sanchiptt' ensures that vital legal details are accessible at a tap, a necessity recognized by officer Sanjay Arora. The Delhi Police's proactive measure in training over 30,000 personnel on these sweeping legal changes underscores their commitment to enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of law enforcement.

