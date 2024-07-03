Arrests in Germany and Sweden Linked to Syrian War Crimes
At least seven individuals were arrested in Germany and Sweden, suspected of committing crimes against humanity and war crimes during the Syrian Civil War from 2012-2014. Coordinated by Eurojust and Europol, the suspects included members of the Free Palestine Movement, affiliated with the Syrian regime.
In a significant development, authorities in Germany and Sweden have arrested at least seven individuals on suspicion of committing crimes against humanity and war crimes in Syria between 2012 and 2014. These arrests were part of a coordinated operation involving Eurojust, Europol, and multiple European countries.
According to the German federal prosecutor, the arrests in Germany include individuals identified as Jihad A, Mahmoud A, Sameer S, and Wael S, all affiliated with the Free Palestine Movement. They are strongly suspected of killing civilians and participating in torture activities.
The suspects allegedly conducted a violent crackdown on a peaceful protest in the al-Yarmouk district of Damascus, leading to several deaths and severe injuries. Further, some of those arrested are accused of severe and repeated abuse of civilians, and in one instance, a suspect allegedly facilitated torture by the Syrian Military Intelligence Service.
